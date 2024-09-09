Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 12,503 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441,303 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3,757.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,067 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,106 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 22,071 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,207 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 560,733 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

