Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 2,200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.85.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $128.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.16 and its 200-day moving average is $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

