Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,979 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $128.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $147.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.74.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

