Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $17,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MPC opened at $166.00 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

View Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.