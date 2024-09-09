Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $62.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.