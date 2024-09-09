Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $11.25 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,705 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 8.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $903,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $69.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $73.06. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.60.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.