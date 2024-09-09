Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $12.66 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,742 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,805,000 after purchasing an additional 468,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after buying an additional 185,479 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after buying an additional 1,888,676 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average is $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.