Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $14 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

AMP stock opened at $430.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.01 and a 200-day moving average of $426.15. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $450.35.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Get Our Latest Report on AMP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.