Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $16.41 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AON were worth $16,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $348.03 on Monday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $350.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.04. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

