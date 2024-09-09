Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,615,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,615,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,263 shares of company stock worth $10,892,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $247.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.93. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.05 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

