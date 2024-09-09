Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 98,340 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ford Motor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,150,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 93,141 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

