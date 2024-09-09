Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,116,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at $90,341,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.3 %

PNC opened at $176.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.72. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $185.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

