Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,728 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $226.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

