Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,644 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 131,538 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MetLife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2,313.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $74.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

