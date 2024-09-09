Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 11,544 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $461,525,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $153,697,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Marriott International by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,022,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.6 %

MAR opened at $227.60 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.44.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

