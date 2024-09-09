Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 300 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Williams Companies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

