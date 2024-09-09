Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 6,164 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,720,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after acquiring an additional 311,696 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,317,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after buying an additional 549,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $139.00 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

