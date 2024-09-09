Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 835 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $15,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,141.25.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,986.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,814.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,659.00. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,064.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

