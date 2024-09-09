Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 94,071 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,071 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Shares of CP opened at $82.85 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

