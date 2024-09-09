Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 9,797 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after acquiring an additional 69,794 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,994,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark
In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $146.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.39.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
