Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 795,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,397 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

