Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,167 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Copart alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,981,000 after buying an additional 272,538 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Copart by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $860,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.