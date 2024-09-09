Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 424,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,487 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $17,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brookfield alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557,749 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.84.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN opened at $46.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.