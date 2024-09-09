Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 187.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,992 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Verisk Analytics worth $46,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 47.6% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 348.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.54.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $271.66 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $287.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

