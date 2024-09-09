Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 726 shares of company stock worth $196,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.54.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $271.66 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $287.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

