Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,026 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Capital One Financial worth $60,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $139.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.55 and its 200-day moving average is $140.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

