Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 35,336 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,336 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Reliance worth $57,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $272.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.14 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.92 and its 200 day moving average is $300.90.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

