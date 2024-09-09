Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,751,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,939 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Astec Industries worth $51,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 41,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $692.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.27. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

