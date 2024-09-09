Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,331 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $53,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after buying an additional 1,427,429 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,463,000 after buying an additional 310,590 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $39,040,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

NYSE JBL opened at $101.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average of $120.14. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

