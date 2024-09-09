Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $50.48 Million Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 853,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $50,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get International Seaways alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $51,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,175.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,032 shares of company stock worth $942,326 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Seaways

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $49.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. The company had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. International Seaways’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.49%.

About International Seaways

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.