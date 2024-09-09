Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Freshpet worth $56,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $40,327,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Freshpet by 3,434.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 219,913 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $17,845,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $12,395,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,689,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,602,000 after buying an additional 117,864 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $135.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $143.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 751.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

