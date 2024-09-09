Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of LCI Industries worth $62,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 532.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

LCII opened at $111.67 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.13%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

