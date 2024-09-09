Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 644,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 768,054 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $50,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $81.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $87.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

