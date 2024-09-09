W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Lifted by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,894 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.9% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $947.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $951.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $953.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,014.11.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

