Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Reduced by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its stake in Workday by 39.0% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 373.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 239,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,567,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $254.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.74.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 515,902 shares of company stock worth $117,998,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.15.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

