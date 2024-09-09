Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,637 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 181,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 725.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 907,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,444,000 after purchasing an additional 797,096 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.