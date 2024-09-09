Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,910 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yext were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Yext by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 36.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext Trading Up 11.9 %

Yext stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $784.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.40 and a beta of 1.17. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.15 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

