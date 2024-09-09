Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 33,980.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

