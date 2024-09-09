Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,966 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zuora were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,620,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at $3,426,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 889.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 151,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 136,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZUO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Zuora Price Performance

ZUO stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.72. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $689,205.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $191,395.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,804.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,961 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

