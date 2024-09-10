10,003 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 1,362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,682,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,762,000 after buying an additional 18,335,937 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth about $4,583,000. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Barclays by 86.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 115,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 33,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 923,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 115,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCS opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

