10,696 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sealed Air by 651.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEE opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

