11,075 Shares in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter worth $267,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth $67,678,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Further Reading

