1,133 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.96.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $222.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

