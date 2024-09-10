118 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 118 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,022,000 after acquiring an additional 210,138 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $672,828.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at $26,507,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $494.94 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $498.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.05. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -186.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3,132.37 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.