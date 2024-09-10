13,523 Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.