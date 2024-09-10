1,381 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Boston Beer by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,014,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $274.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.40 and a 12-month high of $395.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.99.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

