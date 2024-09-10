1,735 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 782,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,519,000 after buying an additional 84,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

