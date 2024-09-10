18,147 Shares in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth about $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth about $7,830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 203,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MNMD opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $433.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Equities analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNMD. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,000.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

See Also

