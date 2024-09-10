193,868 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 193,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,065 shares of company stock worth $4,136,524 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -337.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

