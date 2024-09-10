1,967 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 66.2% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 5.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $900,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 41.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.68. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,284,015 shares in the company, valued at $290,572,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,158 shares of company stock worth $13,239,712 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.